MADISON - Brad Davison scored 18 points to lead the Wisconsin Badgers to an 81-60 win over Green Bay in a men's basketball game at the Kohl Center Saturday.

Ethan Happ added 15 points and eight rebounds and Khalil Iverson scored 12 as the Badgers (6-7) opened a 44-24 halftime lead.

Sandy Cohen III led the Phoenix (5-8) with 13 points.

Wisconsin hosts Chicago State at the Kohl Center Wednesday night at 8 pm.