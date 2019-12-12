Badgers road woes continue with loss to Rutgers

Wisconsin is 0-5 away from home this season.

Piscataway, NJ - Geo Baker had 22 points, bouncing back from his worst game of the season, to lead Rutgers past Wisconsin 72-65.

Baker had just four points on 1 of 7 shooting in Rutgers' loss at No. 11 Michigan State on Sunday night, having come into that game averaging 13 points per game. He was 9 of 18 in the win over Wisconsin (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten).

Rutgers (7-3, 1-1) opened the game with a 9-0 run and never trailed until Baker was stripped by Aleem Ford in the final seconds of the first half while driving the lane for a layup. Ford hit Trevor Anderson on the outlet pass and he sank a three-pointer from the left win at the buzzer to give the Badgers 33-32 halftime lead.

However, it wouldn't last long.

After trading a couple of leads, Akwasi Yeboah stole the ball from Nate Reuvers and had a fast-break layup to give Rutgers a 38-36 lead at the 17:15 mark. Yeboah would score eight points and grab eight rebounds before fouling out with 1:30 to go. Rutgers would lead by as many as nine with under a minute left.

Kobe King led Wisconsin with 18 points. The Badgers had 14 turnovers and hit just eight of 23 three-pointers. They're 0 and 5 in road/neutral games.