Badgers receiver Danny Davis to make season debut after suspension
MADISON, Wis. - Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis will make his 2018-19 debut with the Badgers on Saturday.
In a press conference on Monday, Head Coach Paul Chryst says Davis is eligible to play on Saturday versus Brigham Young University. Davis served a two-game suspension after being mentioned in a criminal complaint involving Quintez Cephus who is suspended from the team indefinitely.
Last season Davis had 418 reception yards and caught 5 passes for touchdowns.
The Wisconsin Badgers will take on BYU on Saturday at Camp Randall with kickoff time slated for 2:30 p.m.
Paul Chryst says WR Danny Davis is eligible to play Vs. BYU Saturday- 2 game suspension “has been served”.— Jay Wilson (@JayWilsonTV) September 10, 2018
Wisconsin Badgers open Big Ten play on prime time television
Lambeau Classic: Rodgers leads Packers to win over Bears
