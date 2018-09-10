Badgers receiver Danny Davis to make season debut after suspension

MADISON, Wis. - Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis will make his 2018-19 debut with the Badgers on Saturday.

In a press conference on Monday, Head Coach Paul Chryst says Davis is eligible to play on Saturday versus Brigham Young University. Davis served a two-game suspension after being mentioned in a criminal complaint involving Quintez Cephus who is suspended from the team indefinitely.

Last season Davis had 418 reception yards and caught 5 passes for touchdowns.

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on BYU on Saturday at Camp Randall with kickoff time slated for 2:30 p.m.

