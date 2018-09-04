Badgers ranked fifth in AP college football poll
Wisconsin was fourth in preseason poll
MADISON - The Wisconsin Badgers football team is ranked fifth in the Associated Press college football poll released Monday.
Wisconsin defeated Western Kentucky 34-3 in its season opener Friday night. The Badgers host New Mexico Saturday at Camp Randall at 11 am.
Here is the Associated Press college football poll
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (48) 1-0 1511 1
2. Clemson (12) 1-0 1467 2
3. Georgia 1-0 1350 3
4. Ohio St. 1-0 1262 5
5. Wisconsin (1) 1-0 1258 4
6. Oklahoma 1-0 1251 7
7. Auburn 1-0 1236 9
8. Notre Dame 1-0 1080 12
9. Washington 0-1 870 6
10. Stanford 1-0 865 13
11. LSU 1-0 801 25
12. Virginia Tech 1-0 777 20
13. Penn St. 1-0 768 10
14. West Virginia 1-0 762 17
15. Michigan St. 1-0 684 11
16. TCU 1-0 632 16
17. Southern Cal 1-0 628 15
18. Mississippi St. 1-0 538 18
19. UCF 1-0 407 21
20. Boise St. 1-0 391 22
21. Michigan 0-1 318 14
22. Miami 0-1 241 8
23. Oregon 1-0 217 24
24. South Carolina 1-0 125 NR
25. Florida 1-0 89 NR
Others receiving votes: Utah 71, Oklahoma St. 62, Boston College 31, Texas A&M 29, Northwestern 28, Maryland 12, Mississippi 11, NC State 9, Florida St. 8, Memphis 6, Houston 6, Washington St. 6, Iowa St. 4, Kansas St. 3, Iowa 3, Hawaii 3, BYU 3, Fresno St. 1, Arkansas St. 1.