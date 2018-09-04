Badgers ranked fifth in AP college football poll

MADISON - The Wisconsin Badgers football team is ranked fifth in the Associated Press college football poll released Monday.

Wisconsin defeated Western Kentucky 34-3 in its season opener Friday night. The Badgers host New Mexico Saturday at Camp Randall at 11 am.

Here is the Associated Press college football poll



Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (48) 1-0 1511 1

2. Clemson (12) 1-0 1467 2

3. Georgia 1-0 1350 3

4. Ohio St. 1-0 1262 5

5. Wisconsin (1) 1-0 1258 4

6. Oklahoma 1-0 1251 7

7. Auburn 1-0 1236 9

8. Notre Dame 1-0 1080 12

9. Washington 0-1 870 6

10. Stanford 1-0 865 13

11. LSU 1-0 801 25

12. Virginia Tech 1-0 777 20

13. Penn St. 1-0 768 10

14. West Virginia 1-0 762 17

15. Michigan St. 1-0 684 11

16. TCU 1-0 632 16

17. Southern Cal 1-0 628 15

18. Mississippi St. 1-0 538 18

19. UCF 1-0 407 21

20. Boise St. 1-0 391 22

21. Michigan 0-1 318 14

22. Miami 0-1 241 8

23. Oregon 1-0 217 24

24. South Carolina 1-0 125 NR

25. Florida 1-0 89 NR

Others receiving votes: Utah 71, Oklahoma St. 62, Boston College 31, Texas A&M 29, Northwestern 28, Maryland 12, Mississippi 11, NC State 9, Florida St. 8, Memphis 6, Houston 6, Washington St. 6, Iowa St. 4, Kansas St. 3, Iowa 3, Hawaii 3, BYU 3, Fresno St. 1, Arkansas St. 1.

