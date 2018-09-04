Sports

Badgers ranked fifth in AP college football poll

Wisconsin was fourth in preseason poll

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 05:27 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 05:27 PM CDT

MADISON -  The Wisconsin Badgers football team is ranked fifth in the Associated Press college football poll released Monday.

Wisconsin defeated Western Kentucky 34-3 in its season opener Friday night. The Badgers host New Mexico Saturday at Camp Randall at 11 am.

Here is the Associated Press college football poll 


                                     Record  Pts  Pv
 1. Alabama (48)             1-0   1511   1
 2. Clemson (12)             1-0   1467   2
 3. Georgia                  1-0   1350   3
 4. Ohio St.                 1-0   1262   5
 5. Wisconsin (1)            1-0   1258   4
 6. Oklahoma                 1-0   1251   7
 7. Auburn                   1-0   1236   9
 8. Notre Dame               1-0   1080  12
 9. Washington               0-1    870   6
10. Stanford                 1-0    865  13
11. LSU                      1-0    801  25
12. Virginia Tech            1-0    777  20
13. Penn St.                 1-0    768  10
14. West Virginia            1-0    762  17
15. Michigan St.             1-0    684  11
16. TCU                      1-0    632  16
17. Southern Cal             1-0    628  15
18. Mississippi St.          1-0    538  18
19. UCF                      1-0    407  21
20. Boise St.                1-0    391  22
21. Michigan                 0-1    318  14
22. Miami                    0-1    241   8
23. Oregon                   1-0    217  24
24. South Carolina           1-0    125  NR
25. Florida                  1-0     89  NR
   Others receiving votes: Utah 71, Oklahoma St. 62, Boston College 31, Texas A&M 29, Northwestern 28, Maryland 12, Mississippi 11, NC State 9, Florida St. 8, Memphis 6, Houston 6, Washington St. 6, Iowa St. 4, Kansas St. 3, Iowa 3, Hawaii 3, BYU 3, Fresno St. 1, Arkansas St. 1.
 

