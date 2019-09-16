Badgers-Northwestern at 11 am on Sept. 28th

MADISON - The Wisconsin Badger-Northwestern Wildcat football game at Camp Randall Stadium will kick off at 11 am on September 28th it was announced Monday.

The game will be televised by ABC.

Wisconsin lost at Northwestern last year 31-17 and the Badgers are just 2-3 in the last five meetings with the Wildcats.

