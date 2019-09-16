BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Man shot and killed brother in hunting-related incident in rural Dodge County, authorities say

Sports

Badgers-Northwestern at 11 am on Sept. 28th

Kickoff time announced Monday

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 06:01 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 06:01 PM CDT

MADISON - The Wisconsin Badger-Northwestern Wildcat football game at Camp Randall Stadium will kick off at 11 am on September 28th it was announced Monday.

The game will be televised by ABC. 

Wisconsin lost at Northwestern last year 31-17 and the Badgers are just 2-3 in the last five meetings with the Wildcats. 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars