Badgers need to bring their own energy to Illinois

Wisconsin's won nine straight games versus Illinois.

Wisconsin's won nine straight games versus Illinois.

Madison - The #6 Wisconsin football team has every reason for an emotional letdown when they travel to Illinois this weekend. They're undefeated, they've shut out four of their six opponents, and they've won nine straight games against the Illini.

When the game kicks off, the crowd won't be anything close to what the Badgers are used to. Wisconsin's averaging more than 77,000 fans in five home games this season. Illinois' drawing just shy of 37,000.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst isn't concerned about the energy level of his team.

"Anytime you go on the road, it's going to come from you. It has to start with you," Chryst said Thursday. "We're fortunate, we have fans that travel to support us and you appreciate that but I think that's always one of the things that is maybe a little harder when you play on the road when you are on the road, but you kind of look forward to it."

It will be 50 days between road games for the Badgers, but Chryst is happy to get his team another test away from home. "We haven't played a road game for a while. It'll be good, it'll be good for our team and certainly looking forward to it."

Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) has won 13 of the last 14 games versus Illinois (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten). The game kicks off Saturday at 11 A.M. on Big Ten Network.