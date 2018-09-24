Badgers-Nebraska football in prime time
Oct. 6 kickoff is 6:30 pm
MADISON - The Big Ten Conference announced Monday the Nebraska - Wisconsin football game at Camp Randall Stadium will kick off at 6:30 pm on Saturday, October 6th.
The game will be televised by BTN.
