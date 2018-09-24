Sports

Badgers-Nebraska football in prime time

Oct. 6 kickoff is 6:30 pm

MADISON - The Big Ten Conference announced Monday the Nebraska - Wisconsin football game at Camp Randall Stadium will kick off at 6:30 pm on Saturday, October 6th.

The game will be televised by BTN.

