Badgers move up to No. 6 in AP sports poll

Following their homecoming win against Michigan State at Camp Randall on Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers moved up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll.

So far this season, the Badgers are 6-0. The team's defense has proven instrumental to its success, only allowing 29 points.

The Badgers play the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.