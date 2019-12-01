Badgers move up to No. 10 in latest AP college football poll

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers have moved up to No. 10 in the latest AP college football poll.

Saturday's huge win against the No. 8-ranked Minnesota Gophers is the key factor in Wisconsin's jump in the polls. Minnesota is now No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Thanks to a 38-17 win on the Gophers' home turf, the Badgers won the Big Ten West and will go on to play the Ohio State Buckeyes in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship game. Maybe more importantly (to some), the Badgers reclaimed Paul Bunyan's Axe after losing it to Minnesota at home last year.

