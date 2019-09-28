Sports

Badgers lead Northwestern 7-3 at halftime

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 12:29 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 12:31 PM CDT

After a half of play at Camp Randall on Saturday afternoon, the Badgers lead the Wildcats just 7-3.

Jonathan Taylor got things started for Wisconsin with a fourth-down score on the Badgers’ first possession. Northwestern countered following a fourth-down facemask penalty by Wisconsin and finished a long drive with a field goal — the first first-half points allowed the Badgers all season.

Neither team scored in the second quarter.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars