Badgers lead Northwestern 7-3 at halftime
After a half of play at Camp Randall on Saturday afternoon, the Badgers lead the Wildcats just 7-3.
Jonathan Taylor got things started for Wisconsin with a fourth-down score on the Badgers’ first possession. Northwestern countered following a fourth-down facemask penalty by Wisconsin and finished a long drive with a field goal — the first first-half points allowed the Badgers all season.
Neither team scored in the second quarter.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Badgers stay undefeated with 24-15 win over Northwestern
- Madison Memorial wins a stunner over Verona
- 3 games left: How the Milwaukee Brewers can win NL Central
- Cuba City volleyball coach earns her 600th career win
- Brewers clinch second straight playoff appearance
- Melvin Gordon to end holdout, return to Chargers