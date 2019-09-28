Badgers lead Northwestern 7-3 at halftime

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 21: Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 21: Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

After a half of play at Camp Randall on Saturday afternoon, the Badgers lead the Wildcats just 7-3.

Jonathan Taylor got things started for Wisconsin with a fourth-down score on the Badgers’ first possession. Northwestern countered following a fourth-down facemask penalty by Wisconsin and finished a long drive with a field goal — the first first-half points allowed the Badgers all season.

Neither team scored in the second quarter.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.