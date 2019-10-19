Badgers lead Fighting Illini 13-7 at half
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - The Badgers lead the Fighting Illini 13-7 at halftime thanks to a first-quarter touchdown from Jake Ferguson and field goals in the first and second quarters.
After they missed a 40-yard field goal near the end of the first quarter, Illinois scored a touchdown with just under six minutes left in the first half.
While the Badgers (and running back Johnathan Taylor) haven't been quite as dominant as in other games this season, Taylor now has reached the 5,000 career rushing yards milestone.
PS. Jonathan Taylor now has 5000 career rushing yards.— Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) October 19, 2019
Pretty solid company joining Hershel Walker, Ron Dayne and LaMichael James - the only other guys who have accomplished this feat.#Badgers #OnWisconsin
According to News 3 Now sports reporter Melissa Kim, the Badgers are a 30.5-point favorite against Illinois in today's game.
