Badgers lace up their running shoes for Kent St.

Jonathan Taylor's averaging 140 rushing yards per game this season (2nd in NCAA).

Madison - The Kent St. football team ranks 130th out of 130 FBS teams in defending the run. They allowed 467 yards to Auburn, and the Golden Flashes are allowing 261 yards per game.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor's averaging 140 yards per game to go along with eight rushing touchdowns, but he's been held on the sidelines when the Badgers have big leads. Regardless of the opponent, head coach Paul Chryst doesn't assume any rushing yards will come easily.

"Just because other teams have had success doesn't guarantee that you're going to, right? I think it is- whether it's offense, defense, any of it, you're in control of what you do," Chryst said Thursday. "You've gotta be prepared to be able to win it running the ball, throwing the ball, a mix of them, right?"

The eighth-ranked Badgers (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) host Kent St. (2-2, 1-0 MAC) Saturday at 11 A.M. The game will air on ESPN U.

KSU head coach Sean Lewis played quarterback and tight end at Wisconsin from 2004-'07. He's 4-12 in two plus seasons with the Golden Flashes.