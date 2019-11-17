Badgers jump up to No. 14 in latest Associated Press poll

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers have jumped up one spot to No. 14 in the latest AP sports poll.

Following their 37-21 win against Nebraska, the Badgers are one step closer to winning the Big Ten West. If the Badgers win against Purdue on Saturday and move on to defeat Minnesota in the last game of the season, Wisconsin will be on to the Big Ten Championship.

Georgia edged past Alabama to No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll after the Bulldogs had a quality road victory and the Crimson Tide lost star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season.

LSU remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 54 first-places votes. No. 2 Ohio State (five first-place votes) and No. 3 Clemson (three first-place votes) maintained their spots. Georgia moved up one place after winning 21-14 at Auburn.

The Crimson Tide beat Mississippi State 38-7 on Saturday, but Tagovailoa dislocated his right hip while being tackled late in the second quarter and is done for the year. Alabama fell a spot to fifth.

Minnesota and Baylor both lost for the first time and dropped in the rankings. The 11th-ranked Gophers slipped four spots after losing at Iowa. No. 13 Baylor dropped one after blowing a 28-3 lead at home to Oklahoma.

Iowa jumped four to No. 19 and Oklahoma moved up two spots to No. 8.



