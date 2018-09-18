Badgers, Irish set men's hockey game for United Center

MADISON - The University of Wisconsin and the University of Notre Dame men's hockey teams will play in Chicago for the second year on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at the iconic United Center arena.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.



"Both our team and our fans had great experiences last year and we look forward to another one this time around," said Wisconsin head coach Tony Granato . "It is not every day that you get to play in an NHL building like the United Center, so to get the chance to do that and connect with the Blackhawks again, is something special."



In the first year of the two-year series where each school moves a home game to the United Center, Wisconsin skated to a 5-0 victory over the Fighting Irish, snapping what was a 16-game winning streak for then-No. 1 Notre Dame.



Notre Dame Head Coach Jeff Jackson echoed the excitement of bringing the NHL arena experience to his roster of athletes and their fans. "We're once again looking forward to returning to the United Center," said head coach Jeff Jackson. "Giving our fans and alums a chance to see us play in Chicago, strengthening our bonds with the Blackhawks organization and providing our team another chance to play in an NHL arena are all reasons we feel fortunate to be able to return to the United Center."



Fans visiting the arena for the match-up will be able to experience the many upgrades the United Center is making to evolve from an arena to a state-of-the-art campus, including new restaurants, exclusive VIP clubs and updated amenities with the goal of taking the fan experience to another level.



"We're thrilled to announce year two of this matchup and look forward to delivering a great experience for both the student athletes and fan base for each university," said Joe Myhra, Sr. Vice President of Operations & Administration, United Center. We hope to build on the success of last year's event and once again bring competitive NCAA hockey to Chicago and the United Center."



Presale tickets for the Jan. 20, 2019 game will be available to University of Notre Dame and University of Wisconsin season ticketholders and students beginning Oct. 8.



Tickets will go on sale to the general public for the January 20, 2019 game starting at 10 a.m. CT on October 11 and can be purchased online at UnitedCenter.com, in person at the United Center Box Office or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.