Livestream

Headline Goes Here

LIVE: 12:30 p.m. Robert Kraft's spa video suppression hearing

Sports

Badgers in the big league: Where will Wisconsin football players play in the NFL?

By:

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 11:34 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2019 11:34 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A total of 254 players' names were announced over the weekend at the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville, Tennessee. Of those players, four were Wisconsin Badgers. 

Michael Deiter, Ryan Connelly, Andrew Van Ginkel and David Edwards were selected by NFL teams during the draft. Beau Benzschawel, Alec Ingold and T.J. Edwards were not called in the draft, but did sign with NFL teams. Chris James and D'Cota Dixon are invited to attend rookie minicamps.

The first Badger off the board was offensive guard Michael Deiter.  The Miami Dolphins selected Deiter in the third round with the 78th overall pick. 

 

 

Dieter is described as a durable, capable guard/center prospect.  His experience in a variety of pro-style rushing schemes and his overall technique work are in his favor while his experience across the line offer flexibility that could lock him into an NFL roster as an early backup with the potential to step in and start if needed, according to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. 

 

 

While at Wisconsin, Deiter made 54 consecutive starts which ranks No. 2 all-time among Big Ten players. He received numerous awards, including first-team All-America (FWAA and The Athletic) and second-team All-America (AFCA, AP, Sporting News, Walter Camp and College Football News). Deiter was also named Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten selection. 

With the 143rd pick in the draft, the New York Giants selected linebacker Ryan Connelly.

 

 

 

According to ESPN, Connelly has an above-average blend of size and top-end speed.  He reads his keys and flashes the ability to shoot gaps defending the run. He’s tough and willing to meet lead blockers in the whole.

 

 

Connelly was a walk-on player with the Badgers.  He played in 52 games at Wisconsin and racked up 251 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. 

Eight picks after Connelly, the Miami Dolphins selected linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel with the No. 151 overall pick in round five of the draft. 

 

 

In a pre-draft analysis by ESPN, Van Ginkel was described as an average-sized outside linebacker with excellent top-end speed.  He flashes as a speed rusher thanks to his good first step, bend and closing speed.  

 

 

 

With the Badgers, Van Ginkel logged 99 tackles, which included 19.5 tackles for a loss.  He also had 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions, according to uwbadgers.com. 

Later in round five, the Los Angeles Rams selected offensive tackle David Edwards with the 169th overall pick in the draft. It's in LA where Edwards will join former Wisconsin offensive lineman Rob Havenstein. 

 

 

Edwards is able to play more than one spot on the offensive line.  He is listed as a tackle, and Mark Dulgerian from NFL Network says Edwards is still growing into the position both technically and physically, so he likely won’t compete for significant reps until next year. 

Edwards was a first-team All-Big Ten seclection by the media, a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and was an Academic All-Big Ten selection. 

Beau Benzschawel, offensive lineman, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions.

 

 

Benzschawel received a plethora of awards in 2018 while at Wisconsin, including consensus first-team All-America (AFCA, AP, Walter Camp, CBS Sports, College Football News, ESPN, Sports Illustrated), second-team All-America (Sporting News) and consensus first-team All-Big Ten. 

 

 

Alec Ingold, fullback, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders. 

 

 

Ingold’s feel for angles and radar to block space could be appealing to outside zone-heavy teams, but there is a low employment rate at his position, which could make finding a roster spot difficult, according to Zierlein. 

Ingold was the only fullback invited to the 2019 Senior Bowl and the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, according to uwbadgers.com. 

Linebacker T.J. Edwards signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles. 

 

 

Edwards started 52 games for the Badgers, which is second-most in school history.  In four years, he made 367 tackles, eight sacks and 10 interceptions which is the most by a linebacker in school history. 

 

Running back Chris James was undrafted but was invited to attend rookie minicamp for the Chicago Bears.  

 

 

James transferred to Wisconsin prior to the 2016 season.  He played 18 games for the Badgers and had 74 carries for 341 yards and a touchdown. 

Safety D’Cota Dixon was undrafted, but was invited to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers rookie camps. 

 

 

Dixon recorded 177 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five interceptions and 16 pass breakups in his 51 games with the Badgers.

Dixon received multiple awards while with Wisconsin including Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, NFF National Scholar-Athlete, Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, William V. Campbell Trophy finalist, third-team All-Big Ten (consensus) and Academic All-Big Ten. 

Other Badgers that are currently undrafted include runningback Taiwan Deal, nose tackle Olive Sagapolu and tight end Zander Neuville.
 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars