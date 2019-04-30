Badgers in the big league: Where will Wisconsin football players play in the NFL?

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Wisconsin Badgers pose with the New Era Pinstripe Bowl trophy after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 35-3 in the game at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 27, 2018, in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Wisconsin Badgers pose with the New Era Pinstripe Bowl trophy after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 35-3 in the game at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 27, 2018, in the Bronx borough of New York City.

MADISON, Wis. - A total of 254 players' names were announced over the weekend at the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville, Tennessee. Of those players, four were Wisconsin Badgers.

Michael Deiter, Ryan Connelly, Andrew Van Ginkel and David Edwards were selected by NFL teams during the draft. Beau Benzschawel, Alec Ingold and T.J. Edwards were not called in the draft, but did sign with NFL teams. Chris James and D'Cota Dixon are invited to attend rookie minicamps.

The first Badger off the board was offensive guard Michael Deiter. The Miami Dolphins selected Deiter in the third round with the 78th overall pick.

Dieter is described as a durable, capable guard/center prospect. His experience in a variety of pro-style rushing schemes and his overall technique work are in his favor while his experience across the line offer flexibility that could lock him into an NFL roster as an early backup with the potential to step in and start if needed, according to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.

Say hello to your new "dual-threat" offensive lineman, @MiamiDolphins



Fan of "Big Man Touchdowns"?



Fan of big personality?



Then you're absolutely going to love our guy @MichaelDeiter...#OnWisconsin // #NFLDraftpic.twitter.com/UVw311k3FZ — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 27, 2019

While at Wisconsin, Deiter made 54 consecutive starts which ranks No. 2 all-time among Big Ten players. He received numerous awards, including first-team All-America (FWAA and The Athletic) and second-team All-America (AFCA, AP, Sporting News, Walter Camp and College Football News). Deiter was also named Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten selection.

With the 143rd pick in the draft, the New York Giants selected linebacker Ryan Connelly.

Ryan Connelly gets the 📞



(presented by @VanHeusen) pic.twitter.com/CqzJHxzpQ1 — New York Giants (@Giants) April 27, 2019

According to ESPN, Connelly has an above-average blend of size and top-end speed. He reads his keys and flashes the ability to shoot gaps defending the run. He’s tough and willing to meet lead blockers in the whole.

Connelly was a walk-on player with the Badgers. He played in 52 games at Wisconsin and racked up 251 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Eight picks after Connelly, the Miami Dolphins selected linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel with the No. 151 overall pick in round five of the draft.

In a pre-draft analysis by ESPN, Van Ginkel was described as an average-sized outside linebacker with excellent top-end speed. He flashes as a speed rusher thanks to his good first step, bend and closing speed.

We like the way you think, @MiamiDolphins... Draft Grade A++



Not one, but TWO Badgers drafted



What are you getting in @AndrewVanGinkel? Let @jimleonhard explain.#OnWisconsin // #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/HEStvqvg8k — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 27, 2019

With the Badgers, Van Ginkel logged 99 tackles, which included 19.5 tackles for a loss. He also had 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions, according to uwbadgers.com.

Later in round five, the Los Angeles Rams selected offensive tackle David Edwards with the 169th overall pick in the draft. It's in LA where Edwards will join former Wisconsin offensive lineman Rob Havenstein.

“I hope that the Rams are able to see that they got a really good dude, a team guy that’s willing to work his tail off for everybody in the building." - @d_edwards79 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 27, 2019

Edwards is able to play more than one spot on the offensive line. He is listed as a tackle, and Mark Dulgerian from NFL Network says Edwards is still growing into the position both technically and physically, so he likely won’t compete for significant reps until next year.

Edwards was a first-team All-Big Ten seclection by the media, a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and was an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Beau Benzschawel, offensive lineman, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions.

So proud of our guy @BeauBench for signing with Detroit.



Trust us @Lions, you got one of the absolute best!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/PvuQt8tTUH — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 28, 2019

Benzschawel received a plethora of awards in 2018 while at Wisconsin, including consensus first-team All-America (AFCA, AP, Walter Camp, CBS Sports, College Football News, ESPN, Sports Illustrated), second-team All-America (Sporting News) and consensus first-team All-Big Ten.

𝘛𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴. 𝘋𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺. 𝘈𝘵𝘩𝘭𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘮. 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘦.



That's what you'll get out of @BeauBench. You're getting someone who will get the job done @Lions. Let Joe Rudolph tell you....#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/7EdAVyJRH9 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 28, 2019

Alec Ingold, fullback, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders.

The anxiety of the wait



The relief of the call



The joy of the announcement that you’ve chosen your new home



All the emotions of draft day, through the eyes of Alec Ingold #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/QiaIfQcSGi — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 28, 2019

Ingold’s feel for angles and radar to block space could be appealing to outside zone-heavy teams, but there is a low employment rate at his position, which could make finding a roster spot difficult, according to Zierlein.

Ingold was the only fullback invited to the 2019 Senior Bowl and the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, according to uwbadgers.com.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thank you for the opportunity @Eagles. Can’t wait to get to Philly and Compete! #FlyEaglesFly — T.J. Edwards (@TJEdwards8) April 29, 2019

Edwards started 52 games for the Badgers, which is second-most in school history. In four years, he made 367 tackles, eight sacks and 10 interceptions which is the most by a linebacker in school history.

Running back Chris James was undrafted but was invited to attend rookie minicamp for the Chicago Bears.

Chris James was always ready and represented Wisconsin well



Congrats and good luck to @5ive2Live at rookie minicamp with the @ChicagoBears!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/hhCsFsk7w8 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 28, 2019

James transferred to Wisconsin prior to the 2016 season. He played 18 games for the Badgers and had 74 carries for 341 yards and a touchdown.

Safety D’Cota Dixon was undrafted, but was invited to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers rookie camps.

The Badgers' D'Cota Dixon seals the victory for Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/OcoVSRSchF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 30, 2017

Dixon recorded 177 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five interceptions and 16 pass breakups in his 51 games with the Badgers.

Dixon received multiple awards while with Wisconsin including Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, NFF National Scholar-Athlete, Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, William V. Campbell Trophy finalist, third-team All-Big Ten (consensus) and Academic All-Big Ten.

Other Badgers that are currently undrafted include runningback Taiwan Deal, nose tackle Olive Sagapolu and tight end Zander Neuville.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.