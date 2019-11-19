BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

One killed in fatal rollover crash on Beltline, police say

Sports

Badgers-Gophers kick at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 30

Taylor, Cruickshank win B1G awards

By:

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 05:50 PM CST

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 06:26 PM CST

MADISON - The Wisconsin-Minnesota football game Nov. 30 in Minneapolis will kick off at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ABC.

 

 

Jonathan Taylor was named co-Big Ten offensive player of the week and Aron Cruickshank was named co-Big Ten special teams player of the week Monday.

Taylor rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns in the Badgers' 37-21 win at Nebraska Saturday.

Cruickshank had an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars