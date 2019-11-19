Badgers-Gophers kick at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 30
Taylor, Cruickshank win B1G awards
MADISON - The Wisconsin-Minnesota football game Nov. 30 in Minneapolis will kick off at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ABC.
Jonathan Taylor was named co-Big Ten offensive player of the week and Aron Cruickshank was named co-Big Ten special teams player of the week Monday.
Taylor rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns in the Badgers' 37-21 win at Nebraska Saturday.
Cruickshank had an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
