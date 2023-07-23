Badgers flock to First Annual Badger Challenge Celebrity Golf Scramble Andrew Bandstra Andrew Bandstra Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At the Badger Challenge's first annual Celebrity Golf Scramble, Badgers of past and present hit the links to raise money for the UW Carbone Cancer Center.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andrew Bandstra Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Andrew Bandstra Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Madison police investigating after man found dead on south side Two dead in crash on East Washington Avenue near East Towne Mall Muscoda water tower painting gone wrong Chase involving Shorewood Hills police ends with teen crashing stolen car into house Owner of westside tattoo shop intentionally set fire to business, investigators say Latest News Pence says he’s ‘not yet convinced’ Trump’s actions on January 6 were criminal For the Record: Previewing next month's Republican presidential debate Democrats eye Wisconsin high court's new liberal majority to win abortion and redistricting rulings Elon Musk says Twitter logo to change, birds to be gradually abandoned Israel's Netanyahu taken to hospital for heart procedure, placed under sedation More News