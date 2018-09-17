Sports

Badgers fall to 18th in AP college football poll

Loss to BYU costs 12 spots

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 07:46 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 07:46 PM CDT

MADISON - Here are the are the Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll..

With first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:


                                    Record  Pts  Pv
 1. Alabama (58)             3-0   1521   1
 2. Georgia                  3-0   1416   3
 3. Clemson (3)              3-0   1405   2
 4. Ohio St.                 3-0   1357   4
 5. Oklahoma                 3-0   1283   5
 6. LSU                      3-0   1241  12
 7. Stanford                 3-0   1055   9
 8. Notre Dame               3-0   1034   8
 9. Auburn                   2-1    958   7
10. Washington               2-1    947  10
10. Penn St.                 3-0    947  11
12. West Virginia            2-0    841  14
13. Virginia Tech            2-0    816  13
14. Mississippi St.          3-0    790  16
15. Oklahoma St.             3-0    587  24
16. UCF                      2-0    556  18
17. TCU                      2-1    502  15
18. Wisconsin                2-1    486   6
19. Michigan                 2-1    448  19
20. Oregon                   3-0    399  20
21. Miami                    2-1    362  21
22. Texas A&M                2-1    193  NR
23. Boston College           3-0    130  NR
24. Michigan St.             1-1     86  25
25. BYU                      2-1     75  NR
   Others receiving votes: Iowa 64, Boise St. 62, Duke 61, Colorado 49, California 40, Kentucky 38, South Florida 14, Texas 12, NC State 10, Arizona St. 9, Missouri 8, Utah 6, San Diego St. 5, North Texas 4, South Carolina 4, Washington St. 2, Syracuse 2.
 

