Badgers fall to 18th in AP college football poll

MADISON - Here are the are the Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll..

With first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:



Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (58) 3-0 1521 1

2. Georgia 3-0 1416 3

3. Clemson (3) 3-0 1405 2

4. Ohio St. 3-0 1357 4

5. Oklahoma 3-0 1283 5

6. LSU 3-0 1241 12

7. Stanford 3-0 1055 9

8. Notre Dame 3-0 1034 8

9. Auburn 2-1 958 7

10. Washington 2-1 947 10

10. Penn St. 3-0 947 11

12. West Virginia 2-0 841 14

13. Virginia Tech 2-0 816 13

14. Mississippi St. 3-0 790 16

15. Oklahoma St. 3-0 587 24

16. UCF 2-0 556 18

17. TCU 2-1 502 15

18. Wisconsin 2-1 486 6

19. Michigan 2-1 448 19

20. Oregon 3-0 399 20

21. Miami 2-1 362 21

22. Texas A&M 2-1 193 NR

23. Boston College 3-0 130 NR

24. Michigan St. 1-1 86 25

25. BYU 2-1 75 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa 64, Boise St. 62, Duke 61, Colorado 49, California 40, Kentucky 38, South Florida 14, Texas 12, NC State 10, Arizona St. 9, Missouri 8, Utah 6, San Diego St. 5, North Texas 4, South Carolina 4, Washington St. 2, Syracuse 2.

