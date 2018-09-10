Sports

Badgers drop to sixth in AP college football poll

Oklahoma jumps Badgers

Posted: Sep 09, 2018

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 09:03 PM CDT

MADISON - The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll.

Listed with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
                        Record    Pts  Pvs
 1. Alabama (54)         2-0   1,517   1
 2. Clemson (6)          2-0   1,430   2
 3. Georgia              2-0   1,407   3
 4. Ohio St.             2-0   1,288   4
 5. Oklahoma             2-0   1,263   6
 6. Wisconsin (1)        2-0   1,227   5
 7. Auburn               2-0   1,224   7
 8. Notre Dame           2-0   1,022   8
 9. Stanford             2-0     992  10
10. Washington           1-1     884   9
11. Penn St.             2-0     836  13
12. LSU                  2-0     830  11
13. Virginia Tech        2-0     794  12
14. West Virginia        2-0     793  14
15. TCU                  2-0     678  16
16. Mississippi St.      2-0     654  18
17. Boise St.            2-0     500  20
18. UCF                  2-0     494  19
19. Michigan             1-1     385  21
20. Oregon               2-0     301  23
21. Miami                1-1     299  22
22. Southern Cal         1-1     250  17
23. Arizona St.          2-0     139   -
24. Oklahoma St.         2-0     119   -
25. Michigan St.         1-1     104  15
   Others receiving votes: Utah 92, Texas A&M 90, Boston College 45, Houston 32, Maryland 30, Colorado 25, Iowa 23, Kentucky 19, Duke 10, NC State 9, Mississippi 5, Hawaii 5, Washington St. 4, South Florida 3, South Carolina 2, Florida St. 1.
 

