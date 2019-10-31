Badgers beat Maryland in three sets

MADISON - Dana Rettke had 17 kills to lead the Wisconsin Badger volleyball team to a 3-0 win over Maryland Wednesday night at the UW Fieldhouse.

Rettke hit .654 on the night as the Badgers won 25-21, 25-14, 25-20 to move their Big Ten record to 11-0.

Molly Haggerty added nine kills while Madison Duello had eight.

Wisconsin plays at Indiana Sunday.

