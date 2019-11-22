Badgers beat Green Bay.. again, 88-70

MADISON - Six players scored in double figures as the Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 88-70 in a non-conference men’s basketball game at the Kohl Center Thursday night.

Nate Reuvers led Wisconsin (4-1) with 19 points while Brad Davison added 15, Aleem Ford 12, D’Mitrik Trice 11 and Kobe King and Brevin Pritzl with 10 each.

The Badgers made 15 three-point shots.

JayQuan McCloud led Green Bay (1-3)with 13 points.

The Badgers are now 24-1 all time against the Phoenix.

Wisconsin’s next game is Monday, November 25th when the Badgers face Richmond at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.

