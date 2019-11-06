Badger women open with win vs. North Florida

MADISON - Four players scored in double figures as the Wisconsin Badgers defeated North Florida 75-62 in a non-conference women's basketball game at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.

It was the regular season opener for both teams.

Kendra Van Leeuwen and Julie Pospisilova scored 14 points each and Suzanne Gilreath added 13.

Sydney Hilliard, a freshman from Monroe, scored 11 points and had five rebounds while Beaver Dam freshman Tara Stauffacher had seven points and five rebounds.

Wisconsin hosts Wofford Sunday afternoon at 2 pm at the Kohl Center.

