Badger women defeat Marshall, 67-49

MADISON - Kelly Karls and Suzanne Gilreath scored 12 points each to lead the Wisconsin Badgers to a 67-49 win over Marshall in a women's basketball game at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.

The Badgers outscored the Herd 21-10 in the second quarter to take control of the game.

Wisconsin (7-2) won despite shooting 29.6 percent from the field, but made a season-high eight three-point shots, including four by Gilreath.

The Badgers outrebounded Marshall (3-5) 68-42.

Wisconsin returns to action Saturday at Green Bay for a 1 pm tip.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.