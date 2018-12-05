Sports

Badger women defeat Marshall, 67-49

Wisconsin moves to 7-2 on the season

MADISON - Kelly Karls and Suzanne Gilreath scored 12 points each to lead the Wisconsin Badgers to a 67-49 win over Marshall in a women's basketball game at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.

The Badgers outscored the Herd 21-10 in the second quarter to take control of the game. 

Wisconsin (7-2) won despite shooting 29.6 percent from the field, but made a season-high eight three-point shots, including four by Gilreath. 

The Badgers outrebounded Marshall (3-5) 68-42.

Wisconsin returns to action Saturday at Green Bay for a 1 pm tip.

 

 

 

