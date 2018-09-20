Badger vollleyball wins Big Ten opener

MADISON - Dana Rettke had 11 kills as the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team opened the Big Ten Conference season with a straight set win over Ohio State at the UW Fieldhouse Wednesday night.

The Badgers hit .351 in the first set to win 25-19 and set the tone for the night. Wisconsin won the final two sets 25-17 and 25-15.

Madison Duello had nine kills for the Badgers and Grace Loberg added seven.

Sydney Hilley ran the offense with 35 assists.

Wisconsin (8-1 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) will host Rutgers at the Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon at 1.