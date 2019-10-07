Sports

Badger volleyball up to seventh in AVCA rankings

Wisconsin moves from 13th last week

Posted: Oct 07, 2019 05:01 PM CDT

MADISON - After wins over two top five teams last week, the Wisconsin Badger volleyball team is ranked seventh in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Monday.

The Badgers defeated fifth ranked Penn State at the Fieldhouse last Wednesday and followed it with a straight set win at third ranked Nebraska Saturday.

Wisconsin plays at Northwestern Wednesday night at 6 pm CT on Big Ten Network.

 

AVCA Volleyball Poll (released October 7, 2019)

1. Baylor

2. Stanford

3. Pittsburgh

4. Texas 

5. Nebraska

6. Minnesota

7. Wisconsin

8. Penn State

9. BYU

10. Marquette

 

 

 

 

