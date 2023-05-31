Badger volleyball ready to embark on Foreign Tour Zach Hanley Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email May 31, 2023 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team is gearing up for a tour overseas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Tuesday morning the Wisconsin volleyball team held one of their final practices before they head overseas to Europe and embark on their Foreign Tour.The Badgers will make stops in Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, and Slovenia where they'll play 7 matches against high level competition. "This isn't just a vacation", Sydney Reed said. "We're going to get better. We're going to play against really good teams with really good players". But the two week excursion won't be all business. Kelly Sheffield's squad will make time to experience the different cultures, try new foods, and see the sights."We're going to see the highlights", Kelly Sheffield said. "Hopefully eat good food and drink and be able to see some of the great places around there".COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Hanley Sports Director Zach Hanley has been the Sports Director at WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com since April 2020. He can be contacted at zhanley@wisctv.com. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Zach Hanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Records: Madison police called to Lush 30 times in 6 months before deadly shooting Man flees Monona officer on Beltline at more than 100 mph, police say Man found dead at Richland Co. campsite under 'suspicious' circumstances Running van hit by bullets in SW Madison Friday evening, police say Car-van crash in northwestern Wisconsin kills 2, injures 12 others, including 3 critically Latest News WATCH: Looking back at May In the 608 Protesters rally in support of six-year-old boy killed in La Crosse Co. Man found dead at Richland Co. campsite under 'suspicious' circumstances Not guilty plea entered for man charged in Oregon Rotary Bike Trail sexual assault Running van hit by bullets in SW Madison Friday evening, police say More News