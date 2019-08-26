Badger volleyball picked to win Big Ten title
Wisconsin is coaches preseason favorite
MADISON - The Wisconsin Badger volleyball team was picked as the favorite to win the Big Ten title this season in a preseason poll by the conference coaches released Monday.
The Badgers, ranked fifth in the AVCA national poll, was chosen the Big Ten favorite, just ahead of Nebraska, ranked second nationally.
It's the fifth straight season Wisconsin begins the season ranked in the top 10 in the country.
Two Badgers were named to the preseason All-Big Ten first team.
Dana Rettke is a unanimous first team selection while Sydney Hilley was named second team All-Big Ten.
BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON POLL
1. Wisconsin
2. Nebraska
3. Minnesota
4. Penn State
5. Illinois
6. Purdue
7. Michigan
8. Ohio State
9. Michigan State
10. Maryland
11. Indiana
12. Northwestern
13. Iowa
14. Rutgers
