Badger men's hockey jumps to sixth in national rankings

MADISON - After sweeping two-time defending national champion Minnesota-Duluth last weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team is ranked sixth in the nation in this week's USCHO.com poll released Monday.

The Badgers moved up 11 spots from last week.

Wisconsin hosts 13-ranked Clarkson at the Kohl Center Friday and Saturday.

