Badger men's hockey adds exhibition game

Will face University of Victoria October 7th

MADISON - The Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team will play an exhibition game against the University of Victoria at the Kohl Center Sunday, October 7th at 5 pm.

 

The Badgers opened the 2016-17 season with an exhibition game against the Vikes.

 

Wisconsin has its regular season opener Friday, October 12th against Boston College at the Kohl Center. 

 

 

