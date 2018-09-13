Badger men's hockey adds exhibition game
Will face University of Victoria October 7th
MADISON - The Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team will play an exhibition game against the University of Victoria at the Kohl Center Sunday, October 7th at 5 pm.
The Badgers opened the 2016-17 season with an exhibition game against the Vikes.
Wisconsin has its regular season opener Friday, October 12th against Boston College at the Kohl Center.
