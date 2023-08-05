Badger legends returned to Madison to skate for a good cause: to raise money, donate youth hockey gear, and grow the game they love

MADISON, Wis. -- Badger legends returned to Madison on Friday to skate for a good cause.

Joe Pavelski, Ryan Suter, and Brianna Decker were just some of the hockey stars who laced up their skates to play in the Bob Suter Memorial Classic.