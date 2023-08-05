Badger legends return to Madison for Bob Suter Memorial Classic Zach Hanley Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Badger legends returned to Madison to skate for a good cause: to raise money, donate youth hockey gear, and grow the game they love Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Badger legends returned to Madison on Friday to skate for a good cause.Joe Pavelski, Ryan Suter, and Brianna Decker were just some of the hockey stars who laced up their skates to play in the Bob Suter Memorial Classic."It's the best thing about hockey", Decker said. "We try to give back to the sport that we love and try to give back to those kids". The goal for the night: raise money, donate youth hockey gear, and grow the game of hockey while carrying on Bob Suter's legacy. "He owned a sporting goods store and he gave a way a ton of equipment", Suter said. "For us to do this in his name is awesome. That's what he'd want".COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Zach Hanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Officials order Wisconsin brewery to close. Owner says it's payback for supporting liberals Body of second missing swimmer recovered from Wisconsin River Wisconsin governor expected to call for special session next week, force Republicans to debate child care 'It just makes me sad': Indian restaurant says business will suffer after truck set on fire Numbers drawn for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot Latest News Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion Play it again, Joe. Biden bets that repeating himself is smart politics Study says adults who take naps can boost their brain Court blocks Mississippi ban on voting after some crimes, but GOP official will appeal ruling Shots again fired at site of Parkland school massacre in reenactment after lawmakers visit More News