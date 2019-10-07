Badger football stays in eighth in AP poll
No change after big win against Kent State
MADISON - The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (32) 5-0 1503 1
2. Clemson (15) 5-0 1433 2
3. Georgia (3) 5-0 1393 3
3. Ohio St. (10) 6-0 1393 4
5. LSU (2) 5-0 1352 5
6. Oklahoma 5-0 1268 6
7. Florida 6-0 1163 10
8. Wisconsin 5-0 1105 8
9. Notre Dame 4-1 1046 9
10. Penn St. 5-0 958 12
11. Texas 4-1 947 11
12. Auburn 5-1 920 7
13. Oregon 4-1 828 13
14. Boise St. 5-0 654 16
15. Utah 4-1 624 17
16. Michigan 4-1 618 19
17. Iowa 4-1 454 14
18. Arizona St. 4-1 388 20
19. Wake Forest 5-0 380 22
20. Virginia 4-1 353 23
21. SMU 6-0 285 24
22. Baylor 5-0 260 NR
23. Memphis 5-0 189 NR
24. Texas A&M 3-2 165 25
25. Cincinnati 4-1 118 NR
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian St. 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan St. 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, Southern Cal 5, Iowa St. 5, Pittsburgh 2
