Badger football stays in eighth in AP poll

No change after big win against Kent State

Posted: Oct 06, 2019 08:15 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 08:15 PM CDT

MADISON -  The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:


                                              Record    Pts    Pv
  1.  Alabama  (32)                5-0      1503      1
  2.  Clemson  (15)                5-0      1433      2
  3.  Georgia  (3)                  5-0      1393      3
  3.  Ohio  St.  (10)              6-0      1393      4
  5.  LSU  (2)                          5-0      1352      5
  6.  Oklahoma                        5-0      1268      6
  7.  Florida                          6-0      1163    10
  8.  Wisconsin                      5-0      1105      8
  9.  Notre  Dame                    4-1      1046      9
10.  Penn  St.                        5-0        958    12
11.  Texas                              4-1        947    11
12.  Auburn                            5-1        920      7
13.  Oregon                            4-1        828    13
14.  Boise  St.                      5-0        654    16
15.  Utah                                4-1        624    17
16.  Michigan                        4-1        618    19
17.  Iowa                                4-1        454    14
18.  Arizona  St.                  4-1        388    20
19.  Wake  Forest                  5-0        380    22
20.  Virginia                        4-1        353    23
21.  SMU                                  6-0        285    24
22.  Baylor                            5-0        260    NR
23.  Memphis                          5-0        189    NR
24.  Texas  A&M                      3-2        165    25
25.  Cincinnati                    4-1        118    NR
   Others receiving votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian St. 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan St. 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, Southern Cal 5, Iowa St. 5, Pittsburgh 2

 

 

