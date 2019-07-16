Sports

Area softball team captures World Series Championship

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 03:26 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 03:44 PM CDT

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - The Poynette Crush softball team captured the gold in the Panama City Beach Mizuno U16 USFA World Series last week.

Poynette Crush, ranked sixth in the nation, is made up of girls from southern Wisconsin, including Payton Gest, Casey Fountain, Mara Millard, Mikayla Fox, Abigail Genz, Payton Kingsland and Zoie Ramberg, all from Poynette; Katie Stoltenberg from Lodi; Melissa Dietz from Reedsburg;Kylee Jansen of DeForest; Macey McIntyre and Karina Guzman, of Sauk Prairie. 

During the six-day tournament, Poynette Crush went undefeated (9-0) and captured the Championship. 

 

 

They battled teams from Florida, Indiana, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina and Texas. 

In tournament play, Poynette Crush defeated North Florida Legacy 7-2, then defeated Mafia Bennett Indiana 4-0, Texas Heat 4-1 and Indiana Assault 12-1.

 

 

In the semifinal game, Crush played the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, TSF Herrera Texas and won 4-3 in extra innings.  

In the championship game, Poynette Crush defeated North Alabama Fusion 9-1.

The girls play in Elgin, Illinois, July 18-21. 
 

