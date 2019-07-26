Area baseball team advances to Senior League World Series

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - West Madison's Little League's 2019 Senior League won the International's Senior League Central Region Tournament on Thursday in Illinois to advance to the Senior League Baseball World Series.

The team is made up of 13-16-year-olds. Yosef Baldon, Steve Callahan, Aiden Cranley, Joe Cranley, Dario De La Rosa, Benjamin Hueth, Alex McHugh, Jacob Mohoney, Charlie Omohundro, Michael Osterberg and Henry Severson all from Madison West High School, Jacob Carney and Tyler Schmitt from Madison Memorial High School and Cam Broderick from Edgewood High School make up the team.

The West Madison Little League completed pool play with a 2-2 record and advanced to tournament play. They were the No. 5 seeded team.

They defeated No. 4 Michigan 12-2 in the quarterfinals Wednesday. West Madison beat No. 1 seed Iowa 7-1 to advance to the finals. In the championship game, they beat Ohio 8-3.

The team will play in the Little League International's 2019 Senior League Baseball World Series in Easley, South Carolina from Saturday through Aug. 3.

This is West Madison's sixth time making it into the World Series. They competed in the tournament in 1967, 1971, 1977, 2006 and 2009.



