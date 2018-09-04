Sports

AP Wisconsin high school football rankings

Monday, September 4th

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 06:01 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 06:01 PM CDT

MADISON -    Here is The Associated Press high school football poll.

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weekÆs ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
                   
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
School                    Record  Points  Last Week
1. Fond du Lac            (9)        3-0  99           1
2. Brookfield Central     (1)        3-0  86           2
3. Waunakee                    -     3-0  79           3
4. Kimberly                    -     2-1  68           4
5. Muskego                     -     3-0  60           5
6. Franklin                    -     3-0  52           6
7. Bay Port                    -     3-0  30         T7
8. Neenah                      -     3-0  19           9
(tie) Monona Grove             -     3-0  19         T10
10. Marquette University       -     3-0  13           8
   Others receiving votes: Mequon Homestead 12. Madison Memorial 7. Hudson 2. Milwaukee University School 2. Janesville Craig 1. Menasha 1.
                        
Medium Division (301-899)
School                         Record  Points  Last Week
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial  (9)        3-0         98   1
2. Lodi                        (1)        3-0         84   3
3. St. Croix Central                -     3-0         70   4
4. New Berlin Eisenhower            -     3-0         64   5
5. Green Bay Notre Dame             -     3-0         58   6
6. Amherst                          -     2-1         50  T7
7. Racine St. Catherine's           -     3-0         38  T7
8. Mount Horeb8Barneveld            -     2-1         29   2
9. Rice Lake                        -     3-0         20  10
10. West De Pere                    -     3-0          7  NR
(tie) Lake Mills                    -     2-1          7  NR
                        
   Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 6. Omro 6. 14, Bloomer 4. Kenosha St. Joseph 3. Little Chute 3. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2. McFarland 1.
                      
Small Division (300 and lower)
School                       Record  Points  Last Week
1. Fond du Lac Springs       (10)       3-0  100         1
2. Bangor                         -     3-0   83         2
3. Edgar                          -     3-0   75         4
(tie) Lake Country Lutheran       -     3-0   75         3
5. Iola-Scandinavia               -     3-0   58         5
6. Black Hawk                     -     2-0   37         6
7. Racine Lutheran                -     3-0   33         7
8. Eau Claire Regis               -     3-0   31         8
9. Fall River                     -     4-0   27        10
10. Grantsburg                    -     3-0   14         9
   Others receiving votes: Pecatonica-Argyle 7. Randolph 3. Belleville 3. Johnson Creek 3. Living Word Lutheran 1.
 

