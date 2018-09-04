AP Wisconsin high school football rankings

MADISON - Here is The Associated Press high school football poll.

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weekÆs ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments



Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Fond du Lac (9) 3-0 99 1

2. Brookfield Central (1) 3-0 86 2

3. Waunakee - 3-0 79 3

4. Kimberly - 2-1 68 4

5. Muskego - 3-0 60 5

6. Franklin - 3-0 52 6

7. Bay Port - 3-0 30 T7

8. Neenah - 3-0 19 9

(tie) Monona Grove - 3-0 19 T10

10. Marquette University - 3-0 13 8

Others receiving votes: Mequon Homestead 12. Madison Memorial 7. Hudson 2. Milwaukee University School 2. Janesville Craig 1. Menasha 1.



Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9) 3-0 98 1

2. Lodi (1) 3-0 84 3

3. St. Croix Central - 3-0 70 4

4. New Berlin Eisenhower - 3-0 64 5

5. Green Bay Notre Dame - 3-0 58 6

6. Amherst - 2-1 50 T7

7. Racine St. Catherine's - 3-0 38 T7

8. Mount Horeb8Barneveld - 2-1 29 2

9. Rice Lake - 3-0 20 10

10. West De Pere - 3-0 7 NR

(tie) Lake Mills - 2-1 7 NR



Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 6. Omro 6. 14, Bloomer 4. Kenosha St. Joseph 3. Little Chute 3. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2. McFarland 1.



Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Fond du Lac Springs (10) 3-0 100 1

2. Bangor - 3-0 83 2

3. Edgar - 3-0 75 4

(tie) Lake Country Lutheran - 3-0 75 3

5. Iola-Scandinavia - 3-0 58 5

6. Black Hawk - 2-0 37 6

7. Racine Lutheran - 3-0 33 7

8. Eau Claire Regis - 3-0 31 8

9. Fall River - 4-0 27 10

10. Grantsburg - 3-0 14 9

Others receiving votes: Pecatonica-Argyle 7. Randolph 3. Belleville 3. Johnson Creek 3. Living Word Lutheran 1.

