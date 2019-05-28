AmFam Championship to feature celebrity foursome of North, Favre, Keith, Nicklaus
MADISON, Wis. - American Family Insurance Golfing Championship announced Tuesday that the event will feature a celebrity foursome that includes Andy North, Brett Favre, Toby Keith and Jack Nicklaus.
Nicklaus and Favre will team up to take on North and Keith in a nine-hole exhibition on Saturday, June 22, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, according to American Family Insurance.
American Family Insurance, the PGA Tour Champions and Wisconsin native Steve Stricker launched the professional golf tournament in 2016. The tournament features a 78-player field.
The fourth annual AmFam Championship is June 21-23.
