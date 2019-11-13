Am Fam Championship raises big bucks for charity

The Am Fam Championship raised more than $2.4 million for charity.

Madison - The 2019 American Family Insurance Championship continued its winning tradition of supporting charitable organizations as tournament proceeds increased again this year. In its fourth year, the 2019 event raised a record $2,404,000, an increase of $337,000 (21 percent) over 2018.

This brings the total amount raised for charity since the inaugural event in 2016 to $7,185,000.

Approximately half of the 2019 proceeds will be distributed to the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison. Nearly 100 other primarily local charities will share the remaining $1.2 million in varying amounts. By comparison, the 2018 event raised $2,067,000. (In 2016, the $1,089,500 total was the highest-ever for a first-year PGA TOUR Champions event.)

The grand total raised and charitable organization recipients were revealed at an event today held at American Family Insurance corporate headquarters. The event featured championship host/player Steve Stricker, his wife, Nicki, American Family Insurance Chair and CEO Jack Salzwedel, numerous tournament sponsors, and volunteers.

Other special guests included representatives of the recipient organizations, and Charlie, a former American Family Children's Hospital patient and now-healthy four-year-old who took the ceremonial first shot during the opening ceremonies at this year's event.

"We continue to be humbled by the amazing support we've received for the American Family Insurance Championship," said Steve and Nicki Stricker. "Volunteers, sponsors, the PGA TOUR and fans have quickly turned an idea into a community celebration that provides critical assistance to organizations that help those in need. We want to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved."

The fourth annual American Family Insurance Championship was held in June at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison. More than 70,000 spectators from 32 states attended during the three days of tournament play and nearly 1,100 volunteers from 15 states donated their time to take part in the event. The local economic impact of the tournament was estimated to be around $15 million.

"The golf and energy of tournament week is incredible, but it's the meaningful long-lasting impact made through the money raised for charity that's most important," said Jack Salzwedel, American Family Insurance chair and CEO. "We are so grateful to host the American Family Insurance Championship, and to be part of an effort

The 2020 Am Fam Championship will be June 5-7th at University Ridge.