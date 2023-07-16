Alec Ingold hosts second annual Battle 4 Wisconsin charity softball game Andrew Bandstra Andrew Bandstra Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wi. -- In his second annual Battle 4 Wisconsin charity softball game, former Badger football players battled the current squad. Plenty of smack talk was flowing, but the old guard came away with the win. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andrew Bandstra Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Andrew Bandstra Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Lodi man arrested for seventh OWI offense after cocaine found during traffic stop Northern Lights over Wisconsin Monday night? Milwaukee police searching for vehicle involved in hit and run that killed pedestrian Only minor injuries reported after vehicle carrying seven people rolls over Farewell, Rudi the Pig: City ordinance says the 'Mayor of the Southwest Bike Path' has got to go Latest News Families for Justice reunion brings together local activist groups School Tools 4 Kids rocks out for a good cause Death Valley visitors drawn to the hottest spot on Earth during ongoing US heat wave Motorcycle crashes in Monroe County leave three people injured For the Record: Rebecca Cooke launches challenge to Rep. Derrick Van Orden More News