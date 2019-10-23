Aaron Rodgers named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

GREEN BAY - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

It's the 17th time Rodgers has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week which is a Packers franchise record.

Rodgers had a perfect passer rating (158,3) in the Packers' 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders Sunday.

He completed 25 of 31 passes for 429 yards and five touchdowns and added a touchdown run as well.

It's the 10th career 400 yard passing game for Rodgers and the fifth time he's thrown five or more touchdown passes.

