Aaron Rodgers injured vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an apparent left leg injury in the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday night.

Rodgers was taken to the lockerroom on a cart, but returned to play in the second half.

Rodgers was hurt after slipping to the turf while under pressure from linebacker Khalil Mack and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris.

He initially tried to get up, then went back down, and was attended to by trainers. He appeared to reach down for the back of his left leg.

Rodgers then walked to the cart that took him up the Lambeau Field tunnel.

Backup DeShone Kizer replaced Rodgers on Green Bay's next drive.

It was Rodgers' first regular-season game back at Lambeau Field since last Sept. 28 against the Bears. He was limited to seven games in 2017 because of a collarbone injury.