Aaron Rodgers donates seven-figure gift to his alma mater

Berkeley, Cal. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is giving back to the University of California football program.

Cal Football website says the Aaron Rodgers Football Scholarship will be awarded to a junior college transfer. Rodgers was a transfer from Butte Community College before he played for Cal.

Thank you @AaronRodgers12!!



Aaron has made a seven-figure gift to the program that will be used to renovate the football locker room and create the Aaron Rodgers Football Scholarship. #EarnIt



🗞️ | https://t.co/RvqVXcSef0 pic.twitter.com/wFQBfSbhh5 — Cal Football (@CalFootball) June 11, 2019

"I'm pleased and proud to make this gift to support Cal football," Rodgers said. "My years at Cal were among the best years of my life. My time in Berkeley created lasting, unforgettable memories. Coach Wilcox was on the coaching staff when I was a Bear, and I am excited about the team's direction with Justin pointing the way. He is a tremendous football coach and an even better role model for his players. I hope that my contribution can help him move this program forward," said Rodgers according to Cal Football's website.

In addition, locker room renovations will start this summer and an upgraded locker room will be ready before the 2019 football season. The locker room will be named the Aaron Rodgers Team Locker Room.

