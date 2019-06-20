7-year-old girl stays strong while battling rare form of cancer

LANCASTER, Wis. - Seven-year-old Palmer is the youngest of three Wilson children. She has two older brothers, 11-year-old twin boys.

One day, last June, one of the boys accidentally hit Palmer in the nose while the three were playing outside.

"We went to wipe her tears, and we could just feel a very small pebble," said her mom Megan Wilson.

The family went to their family doctor to get it checked out, and eventually they went to University of Wisconsin Health's American Family Children Hospital. During that time, the small bump grew.

Palmer was checked out by an ear, nose and throat specialist, who did a biopsy. Twenty-four hours later, Palmer and her family got some life-changing news: She had cancer.

Palmer has stage 3 alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma - a type of rare cancer in the soft tissue. Doctors started a 43-week treatment plan right away, including chemotherapy.

"To sit there and watch a day you take for vacation, to watch them pump your seven-year-old full of poison or to watch her get sedated and have tests and treatments," explained Megan. "It's definitely the toughest thing I've ever been through."

But Palmer has remained remarkably strong throughout the entire treatment, including the month of December, when she received 20 radiation treatments.

"She's been so strong and such a rock star," said Megan. "She's done really, really well with it, and she hasn't been sick a whole lot, which has helped."

Both Megan and Palmer say the doctors, nurses and especially child life staff at the American Family Children's Hospital have been incredible and supportive throughout chemotherapy.

"They make it really fun," said Palmer.

She has five more weeks of frontline treatment left. Then she'll have to get checkups every four months to start, eventually reducing that to every six months.

Right now, Palmer takes medication twice a day through a central line in her chest. But she hopes that will go away soon so that she can go swimming this summer.

Speaking of summer, she has quite a few plans for the next few months.

"I have college for kids, playing with my babysitter Megan," she explained. "And slime camp!"

To find out how you can help support children like Palmer through this year's American Family Insurance Championship, head over to www.birdiesforhealth.org.

This year, Birdies for Health will benefit five causes at UW Health, including the American Family Children's Hospital and the Carbone Cancer Center.

