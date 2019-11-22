37 years in the making, DeForest football team wins Division 3 state championship
MADISON, Wis. - The DeForest Norskies battled the Menasha Bluejays on Friday morning at Camp Randall in the Division 3 championship game.
In the first quarter, Menasha drove down the field and scored on a 9-yard carry by Davontre Smith. The Bluejays led 7-0.
DeForest down 7-0 to Menasha at the half.— Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) November 22, 2019
Total yards of offense:
DeForest - 115
Menasha - 113 #wiaa #wisfb @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/aUs2TP9Wgc
With less than a minute left in the game, DeForest’s Trey Schroeder found Gabe Finley for a touchdown.
With 32 seconds left on the clock, the Norskies went for a 2-point conversion, which Schroeder successfully threw to Nolan Hawk.
DeForest defeated Menasha 8-7 and captured its first state championship since 1982.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.