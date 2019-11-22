37 years in the making, DeForest football team wins Division 3 state championship

DeForest football team wins 2019 Division 3 state championship

MADISON, Wis. - The DeForest Norskies battled the Menasha Bluejays on Friday morning at Camp Randall in the Division 3 championship game.

In the first quarter, Menasha drove down the field and scored on a 9-yard carry by Davontre Smith. The Bluejays led 7-0.

DeForest down 7-0 to Menasha at the half.



Total yards of offense:

DeForest - 115

Menasha - 113 #wiaa #wisfb @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/aUs2TP9Wgc — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) November 22, 2019

With less than a minute left in the game, DeForest’s Trey Schroeder found Gabe Finley for a touchdown.

With 32 seconds left on the clock, the Norskies went for a 2-point conversion, which Schroeder successfully threw to Nolan Hawk.

DeForest defeated Menasha 8-7 and captured its first state championship since 1982.



