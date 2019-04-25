'With the 12th pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Green Bay Packers select …': Experts predict next Packers

MADISON, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers, along with the 31 other NFL teams, will be in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday, night for the 2019 NFL draft.

As NFL executives set their draft boards, NFL experts are picking who they think the green and gold will take in the first round.

The Packers will have 10 draft picks. In the first round, they will have picks 12 and 30; in the second round, pick 44; in the third round, pick 75; in the fourth round, picks 114 and 118; in the fifth round, pick 150; in the sixth round, picks 185 and 194; and pick 226 in the seventh round. Of course, trades with other teams can happen during the draft, so the pick numbers can change.

It's Draft Day!



Green Bay enters with 🔟 total selections, including a pair in the first round tonight.#PackersDraft preview 📋: https://t.co/0FMgaYDPMO pic.twitter.com/SXRz4ZhQiK — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 25, 2019

Todd McShay, an ESPN draft expert, predicts the Packers will pick Noah Fant, a tight end from the University of Iowa.

With the 30th overall pick, McShay believes the Packers will draft Jeffery Simmons, a defensive tackle out of Mississippi State.

Mel Kiper Jr. believes the Packers will go with offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor with their 12th pick. Kiper Jr. thinks they will then take Fant with their 30th pick.

Packers’ reporter Rob Demovsky predicts the Packers will take Andre Dillard, the offensive tackle out of Washington State with their 12th pick. With their 30th pick, Demovsky thinks the Packers will select Simmons.

Ryan Wilson, a CBS NFL draft expert, thinks the Packers will take Fant with their first pick and Dalton Risner, an offensive lineman from Kansas State, with their 30th pick.

Kim Klement, of USA Today Sports, believes the green and gold will go with tight end T.J. Hockenson, of Iowa. Mike Carter, of USA Today Sports, thinks the Packers will go the defensive route with their 30th pick and draft Justin Layne, a cornerback from Michigan State.

Advanced stuff here from TJ Hockenson... Common 3 level stretch concept getting backside over route off play action.



Watch Hockenson re-stem the safety vertically rather than just running across the field!! Awesome!



Step on safeties toes + force bucket step = separation!! pic.twitter.com/B4UMkezhkI — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) April 20, 2019

Draft analysts from the NFL Network constructed their mock draft. With the 12th overall pick, they believe the Packers will draft Taylor; Fant; Marquise Brown, a wide receiver from Oklahoma; and Jonah Williams, a guard from Alabama.

With the Packers' second pick in the draft, those experts believe Drew Lock, a quarterback from Missouri; center Elgton Jenkins, from Mississippi State; Devin Bush, a linebacker from Michigan; and Brown will be drafted by Green Bay.

The first round of the draft will take place Thursday night. The second and third rounds will happen Friday, and rounds four through seven are Saturday.

