'I'm back in Green Bay': John Kuhn returns to Packers as sports analyst

GREEN BAY, Wis. - John Kuhn will be returning to the Packers as a sports analyst for the team's digital, broadcast and game presentation department.

Kuhn is a former fullback who played nine seasons in Green Bay from 2007 to 2015. He officially retired as a Packer last month.

Looking forward to my rookie year. Ive got a ton to learn. https://t.co/M4pwqqK9AT — John Kuhn (@kuhnj30) April 16, 2019 "I'm back in Green Bay and I'm joining the digital and broadcast team," Kuhn said in the announcement. In his new role as sports analyst, he will create and contribute content to the Packers’ digital properties, including packers.com and the team’s social media platforms. Former fullback John Kuhn has joined the #Packers as an analyst for the organization’s digital, broadcast & game presentation department!



📰: https://t.co/OceBT0PQDw#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/K8igk0mOCU — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 16, 2019 Kuhn tweeted about the announcement that he is looking forward to his "rookie year."

According to a Packers news release, Kuhn developed an interest in media and broadcasting and participated in the NFL Broadcasting Boot Camp in 2015 while he was a player.

