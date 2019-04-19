'Game of Thrones,' old school video games and bad lip readings help reveal NFL schedules
MADISON, Wis. - The NFL released the 2019 schedule of all 32 teams on Wednesday night.
In anticipation of the upcoming season, each team found a unique way to showcase to their fans who their opponents will be, by releasing videos on Twitter.
NFC North
The Green Bay Packers released their schedule with a Pac(k)-Man theme. The Packer logo ate the ghosts who were the opponents.
The Chicago Bears are celebrating their 100th season in 2019. The Bears unveiled their new schedule with old-time film video which featured plays from the past against the opponents in their schedule.
The "voice of the Minnesota Vikings" helped them release their schedule. Paul Allen used different types of poetry when unveiling the 2019 Vikings schedule.
The Detroit Lions used quotes from "The Office" to showcase their opponents for the upcoming season. They also incorporated technology into their schedule release by using a group text message along with GIFs.
NFC East
Celebrities that root for the Philadelphia Eagles helped the team release their schedule. Those celebrities include actor David Boreanaz, the Roots and former NBA star Allen Iverson.
The Dallas Cowboys used ASMR or autonomous sensory meridian response, to reveal their 2019 opponents. ASMR is a feeling of well-being combined with a tingling sensation in the scalp and down the back of the neck, as experienced by some people in response to a specific gentle stimulus, often a particular sound, according to dictionary.com.
"Football is coming" was the message behind the Washington Redskins schedule reveal. The team used the intro of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” as inspiration for their release.
The New York Giants had actor and comedian Tracy Morgan introduce their opponents for the upcoming season.
NFC South
The New Orleans Saints stuck to their roots and showcased some of the city’s best attributes and attractions in their soulful schedule reveal.
The Carolina Panthers incorporated a plethora of video games into their schedule reveal. Some of the games included Tony Hawk Pro Skater, Sonic and Words with Friends.
“Game of Thrones” continued to be a hot take during the 2019 schedule reveal. The Atlanta Falcons used the theme from the HBO show to showcase different stadiums of their opponents across the league. The video also took a stab at a controversial officiating call during the NFC Championship game last season between the Rams and Saints.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used graphics and late night scenery from the city to reveal their schedule.
NFC West
The Los Angeles Rams took a traditional track when revealing their schedule. Players Eric Weddle, Aaron Donald and Johnny Hecker were gathered with the Rams coaching staff to hear their schedule.
The Seattle Seahawks used a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-esque” approach for their schedule reveal.
The Arizona Cardinals didn’t do anything fancy with their schedule reveal. Broadcasters Craig Grialou and Mike Jurecki sat down and discussed the 2019 schedule.
The San Francisco 49ers stayed traditional and announced their schedule with an analyst with 49ers team reports Kiana Martin and Joe Fann.
AFC North
The Pittsburgh Steelers went down memory lane for their video from “Mister Rodgers Neighborhood” which was filmed in Pennsylvania.
The Baltimore Ravens took a page out of the WWE for their schedule release.
The Cincinnati Bengals mascot "Who Day" zoomed around the city on his Razor to unveil the team’s schedule.
The Cleveland Browns went back to the days of dial-up internet and old school fax machines to reveal their 2019 opponents
AFC East
The New England Patriots used bad lip readings to showcase the teams they will play this season.
The Buffalo Bills swiped-left and right on a tinder lookalike app to show their opponents for the upcoming season.
The Miami Dolphins revealed their schedule in a Twitter video that showed plays from previous seasons.
For their schedule reveal, the New York Jets used NFL Blitz, a video game first released in 1997.
AFC South
The Jacksonville Jaguars used infomercials to show their 2019 schedule.
The Tennessee Titans showcased Nashville’s music scene in their schedule reveal which featured country stars Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels and Old Dominion.
The Indianapolis Colts had quarterback Andrew Luck read off the schedule where he featured facts about each city.
The Houston Texans featured the “Game of Thrones” intro just like the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons.
AFC West
The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their 60th season as an organization. Their schedule reveal included iconic plays from each of the teams they will play in 2019.
The Los Angeles Chargers used a montage of stock footage videos to reveal who they will be playing in 2019.
C
The Oakland Raiders head coach and former ESPN analyst, Jon Gruden commentated on old film of past Raiders victories against teams that they will play in the upcoming season.
Sixty years of iconic players.— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) April 18, 2019
Sixty years of legendary moments.
Sixty years of #RaiderNation.
The Denver Broncos incorporated Madden 19 into their 2019 schedule reveal.
