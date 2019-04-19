'Game of Thrones,' old school video games and bad lip readings help reveal NFL schedules

MADISON, Wis. - The NFL released the 2019 schedule of all 32 teams on Wednesday night.

In anticipation of the upcoming season, each team found a unique way to showcase to their fans who their opponents will be, by releasing videos on Twitter.

NFC North



The Green Bay Packers released their schedule with a Pac(k)-Man theme. The Packer logo ate the ghosts who were the opponents.

The Chicago Bears are celebrating their 100th season in 2019. The Bears unveiled their new schedule with old-time film video which featured plays from the past against the opponents in their schedule.

The "voice of the Minnesota Vikings" helped them release their schedule. Paul Allen used different types of poetry when unveiling the 2019 Vikings schedule.

Two Thousand Nineteen

Vikings schedule is here

Poetry stylehttps://t.co/m0jfJIfmem pic.twitter.com/VApm2oWkP4 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 18, 2019

The Detroit Lions used quotes from "The Office" to showcase their opponents for the upcoming season. They also incorporated technology into their schedule release by using a group text message along with GIFs.

"My mind is going a mile an hour." - Michael Scott @theofficenbc



ScheduleReveal2019.gif pic.twitter.com/pe70ebQfhe — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 18, 2019

What goes down in the #Lions' group thread? pic.twitter.com/neA5v1deZ9 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 18, 2019

NFC East

Celebrities that root for the Philadelphia Eagles helped the team release their schedule. Those celebrities include actor David Boreanaz, the Roots and former NBA star Allen Iverson.

Announcing the schedule proved tougher than we thought, so we enlisted the help of some of our friends.#FlyEaglesFly | #EaglesEverywhere pic.twitter.com/fQvlX0PdEd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 18, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys used ASMR or autonomous sensory meridian response, to reveal their 2019 opponents. ASMR is a feeling of well-being combined with a tingling sensation in the scalp and down the back of the neck, as experienced by some people in response to a specific gentle stimulus, often a particular sound, according to dictionary.com.

See Jerry Jones and @AmariCooper9 help us release the 2019 #DallasCowboys schedule through ASMR.



Tickets available at 9pm CT via @SeatGeek → https://t.co/ZAoOUYT7dj pic.twitter.com/9YWj8LDsKR — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 18, 2019

"Football is coming" was the message behind the Washington Redskins schedule reveal. The team used the intro of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” as inspiration for their release.

The New York Giants had actor and comedian Tracy Morgan introduce their opponents for the upcoming season.

.@RealTracyMorgan drops Big Blue's Fall Lineup, coming this September! 📺 pic.twitter.com/e26umIL719 — New York Giants (@Giants) April 18, 2019

NFC South

The New Orleans Saints stuck to their roots and showcased some of the city’s best attributes and attractions in their soulful schedule reveal.

The Carolina Panthers incorporated a plethora of video games into their schedule reveal. Some of the games included Tony Hawk Pro Skater, Sonic and Words with Friends.

Wanna play a game? pic.twitter.com/mF5CeYnGUE — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 18, 2019

“Game of Thrones” continued to be a hot take during the 2019 schedule reveal. The Atlanta Falcons used the theme from the HBO show to showcase different stadiums of their opponents across the league. The video also took a stab at a controversial officiating call during the NFC Championship game last season between the Rams and Saints.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used graphics and late night scenery from the city to reveal their schedule.

Schedule’s out, YOU IN? — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 18, 2019

NFC West

The Los Angeles Rams took a traditional track when revealing their schedule. Players Eric Weddle, Aaron Donald and Johnny Hecker were gathered with the Rams coaching staff to hear their schedule.

Playing the old squad, a homecoming + no cold games for the specialists‼️@weddlesbeard, @AaronDonald97 + @JHekker (we gave him permission to join the position players) take the call for the 2019 #LARams schedule! pic.twitter.com/n0dMuL09MR — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 18, 2019

The Seattle Seahawks used a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-esque” approach for their schedule reveal.

⬇️ Restart those consoles and charge those battery packs because the Biggest Games of 2019 are HERE. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VOJCJwcidv — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 18, 2019

The Arizona Cardinals didn’t do anything fancy with their schedule reveal. Broadcasters Craig Grialou and Mike Jurecki sat down and discussed the 2019 schedule.

The San Francisco 49ers stayed traditional and announced their schedule with an analyst with 49ers team reports Kiana Martin and Joe Fann.

AFC North

The Pittsburgh Steelers went down memory lane for their video from “Mister Rodgers Neighborhood” which was filmed in Pennsylvania.

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.



Let’s head to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe for our 2019 schedule… pic.twitter.com/blrW7zjwsW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 18, 2019

/p>

The Baltimore Ravens took a page out of the WWE for their schedule release.

‼️THIS FOOTBALL SEASON ‼️

PREPARE FOR DOMINATION

‼️MEGA RAVENS FOOTBALL‼️ pic.twitter.com/6gKU0m9009 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 18, 2019

The Cincinnati Bengals mascot "Who Day" zoomed around the city on his Razor to unveil the team’s schedule.

Who Dey zooms through the 2019 #Bengals Schedule 🛴🐯 pic.twitter.com/ihr033s4G3 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 18, 2019

The Cleveland Browns went back to the days of dial-up internet and old school fax machines to reveal their 2019 opponents

EXCLUSIVE: The exact moment GM John Dorsey got our schedule pic.twitter.com/EC1tAvMs4E — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 18, 2019

AFC East

The New England Patriots used bad lip readings to showcase the teams they will play this season.

Football is a very fun game.



Schedule 2019: Bad #Patriots lip reading edition. pic.twitter.com/qVcil6ALLg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 18, 2019

The Buffalo Bills swiped-left and right on a tinder lookalike app to show their opponents for the upcoming season.

The Miami Dolphins revealed their schedule in a Twitter video that showed plays from previous seasons.

It's official, the 2019 regular season schedule is here! What games will you be attending this season? #FinsUp



Single game tickets >> https://t.co/h1wPxNFS3a pic.twitter.com/IC7B0wW8cc — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 18, 2019

For their schedule reveal, the New York Jets used NFL Blitz, a video game first released in 1997.

Blow in the cartridge. Insert the Rumble Pak. Dial up Da Bomb.



It's 2019 schedule release, NFL Blitz style! 🎮 pic.twitter.com/JrHU8PiUeX — #TakeFlight (@nyjets) April 18, 2019

AFC South

The Jacksonville Jaguars used infomercials to show their 2019 schedule.

Get your teal out because today your lives are about to change.



It’s the 2019 Jaguars Schedule, presented by @McGowansHVAC!

Full schedule: https://t.co/XpUXP46BKF pic.twitter.com/LW4Drq5tMX — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 18, 2019

The Tennessee Titans showcased Nashville’s music scene in their schedule reveal which featured country stars Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels and Old Dominion.

Listen here, Tennessee! 🎶



The Queen of Country and her friends are here to announce the #Titans 2019 schedule. pic.twitter.com/pufKIBq3Zp — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 18, 2019

The Indianapolis Colts had quarterback Andrew Luck read off the schedule where he featured facts about each city.

Who needs a fancy schedule release video when you can have THIS? 🤓 pic.twitter.com/47Bub45Big — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 18, 2019

The Houston Texans featured the “Game of Thrones” intro just like the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons.

AFC West

The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their 60th season as an organization. Their schedule reveal included iconic plays from each of the teams they will play in 2019.

The Los Angeles Chargers used a montage of stock footage videos to reveal who they will be playing in 2019.

C

Should we REALLY make our schedule release video with stock footage?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/wAB8CdAfnB — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 18, 2019

The Oakland Raiders head coach and former ESPN analyst, Jon Gruden commentated on old film of past Raiders victories against teams that they will play in the upcoming season.

Sixty years of iconic players.

Sixty years of legendary moments.

Sixty years of #RaiderNation.



Our 60th season starts here. pic.twitter.com/LV2TZtrTzm — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) April 18, 2019

The Denver Broncos incorporated Madden 19 into their 2019 schedule reveal.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.