'5th grade me would never believe': J.J. Watt chats life, football with childhood idol Brett Favre

HOUSTON - Two of Wisconsin's biggest football stars got together to talk football and life on Monday.

Packers Hall of Fame member Brett Favre and Texans defensive end J.J. Watt got together in Houston on Monday.

Watt said getting to meet the Packers legend is something he never would have thought possible when he was child.

"As a kid growing up in Wisconsin, there was no bigger figure than Brett Favre," Watt wrote on Twitter. "It was a truly special experience that 5th grade me would never believe."

Favre was also grateful to have the time to talk to Watt. He posted photos of the chat on Twitter.

Really great to visit and talk football & life with JJ Watt," the tweet said. "Thanks also to Coach Bill O'Brien and the Houston Texans for the hospitality."

The two talked about football life, the game after Favre's father died, Reggie White and more.

