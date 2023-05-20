Ground Affects Landscaping

Photo courtesy of Ground Affects Landscaping; Illustration: Getty Images

It’s always best to start early on a backyard project. “We tell clients to get in touch with us sooner rather than later if they are thinking about a project for their outdoor spaces,” explains Tom Ball, owner and president of the award-winning Ground Affects Landscaping. By the time summer rolls around, most landscape and hardscape specialists are booked well into October, he says.

Since the pandemic, Ball has seen a big increase in the number of pool and spa installations. “People were spending their vacation money and putting it into the backyard. We saw a huge upswing in the amount of people wanting these outdoor living areas.”

 

 