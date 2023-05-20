It’s always best to start early on a backyard project. “We tell clients to get in touch with us sooner rather than later if they are thinking about a project for their outdoor spaces,” explains Tom Ball, owner and president of the award-winning Ground Affects Landscaping. By the time summer rolls around, most landscape and hardscape specialists are booked well into October, he says.
Since the pandemic, Ball has seen a big increase in the number of pool and spa installations. “People were spending their vacation money and putting it into the backyard. We saw a huge upswing in the amount of people wanting these outdoor living areas.”
But even though timeframes for building your dream pools and spas might be out of your hands, you can start the process for creating your dream hardscapes at any time. “Get a designer’s help right away, even if that means paying for the design,” he says. Doing so will help you get an idea and framework for what you want in the backyard, whether that be a patio, gardens with the perfect brick trim or walkways that use natural stone. You can even make room for a spa or pool. “The important thing is just to get started.”
As long as clients have ideas and a place to start, Ground Affects Landscaping, a complete design-install firm, can help guide the process, says Ball. “We can guide from the beginning to the end and later through the maintenance stage.” This includes things like cleaning your hardscapes — and summer is a great time to get these kinds of projects done. “Once we get out of a cold spell, it’s a good time to clean and maintain your hardscapes,” he says.
But above all else, it is important to hire a good, trustworthy contractor, Ball says. "Do your homework and get a reputable contractor you can feel comfortable with."
