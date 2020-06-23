Spike in La Crosse Co. coronavirus cases raises importance of contact tracing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – With La Crosse County’s coronavirus cases continuing to grow, contact tracing is becoming much more critical. It is a process that tracks someone who recently may have come into contact with someone infected by the virus.

But contact tracing is not as easy as it may sound.

Local U.S. Army analyst Coey Oliver is all too familiar with contact tracing.

“It’s honestly not as glamorous as people think it is,” Oliver said.

Oliver did contact tracing for the Ebola outbreak in Western Africa five years ago.

“It was really time consuming and really tedious because you have your patient zero, your index patient, the one person you’re focusing on,” Oliver said. “And you have to trace everywhere they’ve been since they started showing symptoms.”

Oliver and his team could only track down so many people because not everyone responded.

“If the majority of the people aren’t helping, it puts a huge strain not only on us as contact tracing trying to figure out where the disease is,” Oliver said. “But it can also increase the spread of the disease.”

It’s a problem the La Crosse County Health Department is trying to solve with COVID-19.

“There are examples of individuals who are confirmed cases and don’t want to speak with us,” La Crosse County Health Department director Jen Rombalski said.

There have been 242 new cases in the county in the past month, all of which are linked to 12 different businesses. Those include Animal House, La Crosse Bierhaus, Brothers, Howie’s, Pettibone Beach, Blue Moon, La Crosse Queen, T.J. Maxx, Planet Fitness, Broncos, The Crow and The Library Bar.

Paraic Kenny, director of cancer research with Gundersen Health System, is finding new links in his research with genome sequencing, or DNA samples that tell how the virus is made.

“We detected the first case of a viral sub-strain that we call La Crosse D-2, which is this sub-strain that appears to be infecting all of these individuals in La Crosse County that we’ve sequenced,” Kenny said. “So we’ve sequenced the genomes of 21 individuals over the past couple of weeks.”

The goal of contact tracing is to track down everyone, but it’s a tall order.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure that they get that message,” Rombalski said.

Rombalski adds the health department has 13 contact tracers staffed. She says they are working on bringing in more contact tracers over the next couple of weeks.