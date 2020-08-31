Speeding car crashes, hits fire station door, police say

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was cited after speeding and hitting a Madison fire station apparatus bay door, according to Madison police.

Police said it happened early Monday morning at Madison Fires Station 3 on Williamson Street.

Firefighters were asleep upstairs when they heard a bang.

A 19-year-old driver admitted to going about 65 mph on Williamson Street when he hit another car, according to police.

No one was injured.

Officers said the driver was not impaired but was cited for reckless driving, operating after suspension, non-registration and operating without insurance.