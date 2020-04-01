Speed limit reduced to 60 mph on I-39/90 from Beloit to Madison

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The speed limit on most of I-39/90 between Madison’s Beltline interchange and the Wisconsin-Illinois border is reduced to 60 miles per hour.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the 70 mph speed limit remains on one section where construction is complete from Edgerton to just south of Madison.

The release said two lanes of Interstate traffic are open in each direction during daytime hours and on weekends.

Officials said the Wisconsin State Patrol will continue to patrol the Interstate work zones to enforce the speed limits.

Penalties for speeding may range up $600, while a second violation within a year may carry a penalty of up to $1,200.

